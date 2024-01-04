Deepika Padukone opens up about motherhood, plans of starting a family

In response to a question about her aspirations for motherhood, Deepika Padukone expressed an enthusiastic 'absolutely'. She and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh share a deep love for children, a sentiment she shared during an interview with Vogue. Deepika reflected on her desire to instil the same values in their future children that her parents imparted to her.

Emphasizing the significance of family values, Deepika spoke about her upbringing, stating, “In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Despite her busy schedule in recent years, Deepika Padukone has actively pursued her career. In 2023, she played pivotal roles in two major blockbusters. The film 'Pathaan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, exceeded the Rs 1000 crore mark in collections. Deepika also reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for a special role in 'Jawan'.