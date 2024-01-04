Malayalam
Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' becomes Disney+ Hotstar's top-viewed movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2024 05:17 PM IST
Kannur Squad
Kannur Squad. Photo: Instagram/Mammootty Kampany
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty's film, Kannur Squad, enjoyed a remarkable run in theaters last year, earning praise from all quarters. The movie has now achieved another milestone by becoming the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar. Mammootty Kampany shared this exciting news on their social media.

Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad follows a police officer and his team on a challenging journey across the country to apprehend a criminal gang, navigating professional uncertainties along the way.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy for a Malayalam film, surpassing even major releases like 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and Guardians of the Galaxy in streaming viewership. 'Skanda,' a Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni, claims the second spot on the list.

