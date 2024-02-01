Rajinikanth’s grandson Ved imitates superstar’s iconic hand gesture, wins hearts

Rajinikanth’s grandson Ved has won people’s hearts by imitating the superstar’s iconic hand gesture during the promotion of the upcoming movie ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The superstar is playing an extended cameo in the movie, which will hit theatres on February 9.

Ved is Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya’s son. In a video, which is now going viral, Ved can be seen imitating his grandfather’s gesture thrice, while the song ‘Style Style Thaan’ from Rajinikanth’s hit movie ‘Baasha’ is playing in the background. He then breaks into a smile, even as people start applauding him.

‘Lal Salaam’ is Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s latest directorial venture. Recently, Aishwarya Rajinikanth spoke out against the labelling of her father as 'Sanghi' by a few people. In response, Rajinikanth defended his daughter's comment, stating that she never intended 'Sanghi' to be perceived negatively. He explained that her concern was questioning why he was branded with the term when his focus is on spirituality.

Rajinikanth emphasized Aishwarya's stance, stating, "My daughter never said that Sanghi was a bad word. She questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality."