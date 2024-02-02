Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, claims her team

Actress-model Poonam Pandey's team revealed on social media that she passed away on Friday morning due to cervical cancer. She was 32. The message on the page read, "This Morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that have lost our beloved Poonam Pandey to cervical cancer. Every living form that came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief. We would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we share. (sic)"

Poonam, who made headlines in 2011 when she announced she would strip for Team India if they won the ICC Cricket World Cup, was also part of movies like Nasha, Love is Poison, Malini, and Co, and the TV reality show Lock Upp Season 1. She has also made waves through her photoshoots. A few days ago, she posted a video of a vacation in Goa. Last month, she also announced that she would never shoot in Maldives again, following the country's politicians passing a jibe at PM Modi's posts promoting Lakshadweep. In her post, she said, "I love shooting in Maldives but I will never shoot there again."