Kiran Rao reacts to people always referring to her as 'Aamir Khan's wife'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2024 02:50 PM IST
Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who got married in 2005, ended their marriage in August 2021. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Kiran opened up about her experiences amidst the promotional activities for her upcoming project, Laapataa Ladies. She reflected on the challenges of being constantly referred to as 'Aamir Khan’s wife' and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong sense of self amid societal perceptions.

According to Kiran, despite the external labels, partnering with Aamir in Aamir Khan Productions has been a positive experience. She highlighted Aamir's openness to her opinions and his recognition of her as a creative partner. Kiran acknowledged that while many see her solely through the lens of her marital status, her resilience and self-awareness have prevented her from being overwhelmed by this singular identity.

Their journey traces back to Kiran's involvement as an assistant director on the film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan. The bond deepened over the years, leading to their marriage in 2005 and the birth of their son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021 through a joint statement, marking the end of their marriage.

