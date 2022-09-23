Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikahre.

Ira, who has been dating Nupur for over two years now, took to Instagram where she shared a video from a cycling event. In the clip, Ira is seen standing at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring.

Nupur asks Ira: "Will you marry me?", to which she happily responds "Yes!." The two seal the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheer for the couple.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt, with whom he got separated in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid together.

Ira Khan's birthday bash with her parents had gone viral a few months ago, though some had attacked her on social media for wearing a bikini. Ira who turned 25 this year had hit back at the trolls by posting more bikini photos on her social media handles.

Her father Aamir, mother Reena Dutta, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and Ira's boyfriend Nupur had participated in the function.

