There are no villains or heroes in 'Bramayugam', only characters: Mammootty

Kochi: Megastar Mammootty, who will be seen in the upcoming horror film 'Bramayugam', said there are no villains or heroes in the movie. According to him, 'Bramayugam' is based in a period when the concept of villains or heroes were not even there. “Of course, there were villains and heroes in Shakespeare's dramas probably, but hardly any on the silver screen,” he said, adding that the film was set in a time when people with negative traits were not branded as villains.

“However, my character has a lot of mystery, which has various layers. I can't say more about the character because I don't want to divulge any detail that will affect the viewing experience of the movie,” he said.

Mammootty shared his happiness on being part of a black-and-white period drama. “There have been a lot of black and white films. In the past, we would show flashbacks in black and white. Many people are still doing it. However, watching a movie entirely in black and white would be a new experience for youngsters since they are not exposed to such films,' he said.

Mammootty, meanwhile, urged people to watch the movie without any per-conceived notions. “I never told people not to have expectations regarding the film. But, one should not make assumptions from the movie trailer and watch the movie with those pre-conceived notions. You will enjoy this film if you keep an open mind,” he said.