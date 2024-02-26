Mammootty breaks records with 'Bramayugam', becomes first Malayalam actor to achieve 50 crore streak

Mammootty starrer 'Bramayugam', directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has accomplished a remarkable feat by entering the 50 crore club within just 10 days of its release. The movie hit theatres on February 15 and has since stirred conversations across town, especially considering its experimental nature as a black-and-white film.

This achievement also marks a significant milestone for Mammootty, who became the first actor in the Malayalam film industry to achieve 50 crore box office collections continuously over the last three years. His previous films, 'Kannur Squad' in 2023 and 'Bheeshma Parvam' in 2022, had also crossed the 50 crore mark.

Moreover, 'Bramayugam' holds the distinction of being the first black and white film in Indian cinema history to join the 50 crore club.

The storyline of 'Bramayugam' centres around a 'paanan', played by Arjun Ashokan, who seeks shelter in a traditional Brahmin household. Here, he encounters Kodumon Potti (Mammootty) and his cook, played by Sidharth Bharathan. As the story progresses, unexpected twists and turns captivate audiences, with both critics and viewers praising the film's engaging plot and stellar performances.