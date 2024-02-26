Don't miss it: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin raves about 'Manjummel Boys'

'Manjummel Boys' has been receiving praise from both audiences and critics alike. Joining the chorus of acclaim is Tamil Nadu minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin. He recently took to social media, urging people not to miss the movie. In a tweet, he exclaimed, "Watched #ManjummelBoys! Just WOW! Don’t miss it! Congrats to the team! @GokulamMovies."

The film's success is evident at the box office, where it has been performing exceptionally well. Within three days of its release, reports indicate that the movie has grossed over Rs 25 crores. On its debut day in Kerala, the film raked in an impressive Rs 3.35 crores, and in India, the film collected over Rs 3.39 crore.