B Unnikrishnan wants Shine Tom Chacko for next film, calls him a dedicated actor

Director B Unnikrishnan has expressed his desire to cast Shine Tom Chacko in his next film, citing the actor's dedication and discipline. Speaking at the audio launch of VK Prakash's 'Live', Unnikrishnan said that Chacko will be the first actor he will approach for his next project.

It is worth noting that Unnikrishnan's statement comes at a time when film organizations have placed a ban on actors Shane Nigam and Srinath Basi. 'Live' features Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamta Mohandas, and Priya Warrier, and deals with the dangers of fake news and how to tackle them. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner.