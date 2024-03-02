Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen having a gala time at the three-day-long lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiance Radhika Merchant, which began at Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Friday.

Ranveer Singh, who wore a white trouser suit was seen goofing around with badminton power couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap at the event. The couple were also seen posing for photos with Deepika Padukone, who looked equally lovely in a simple, black outfit. Deepika is in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Recently, the couple announced they are expecting a baby in September.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked dashing as they attended the event. Photos | Twitter (priyankatnews)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur, who attended the function, looked elegant as they posed for photos. While Kareena wore a pink low waist sari, Taimur looked handsome in a suit and a white shirt. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked picture perfect in a shimmering blue and black bodycon dress.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar caught up with each other and posed for photos, while Shah Rukh Khan was seen spending time with cricketer Dwayne Bravo. Cricketers, sports stars, heads of states and business tycoons from India and abroad, including Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, are also attending the event. While Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani serves as a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd among some other group firms. The grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday, are being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in January 2023.

Popstar Rihanna, world renowned illusionist David Blaine and top Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh are performing during the three-day-long festivities. Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, King and Queen of Bhutan, former President of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, ex-PM of Australia Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and ex-Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt are also the invitees to the function.