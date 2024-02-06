Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Gujarat to rehearse for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash?

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have flown to Gujarat for dance rehearsals as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. The actors will reportedly perform a special programme during the pre-wedding bash, which will begin on March 1. As per reports, the couple will compile a list of their hit dance romantic numbers and perform at the event. A video of the duo discussing the event at Anant Ambani's residence has also gone viral.

The pre-weddding festivities will be held at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from March 1-3. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have sent out invitations for their son's wedding. "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar.

"Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani,” the invitation read.

The couple got engaged last year and the event was attended by celebrities and leaders from all walks of life. The wedding function is also expected to be a grand affair.