'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' screenplay writer Nizam Rawther passes away just days ahead of film's release

Screenplay writer Nizam Rawther who penned the upcoming movie 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' passed away due to a heart attack in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday. He was 49. Apart from co-writing the film 'Zachariayude Garbhinikal', Nizam wrote the screenplay for the 2015 movie 'Bombay Mittai' featuring Vinu Mohan in the lead.

'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' hit headlines after the Censor Board instructed the makers to change the title of the film, which was originally named 'Our Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam'. Though technicians and actors involved with the film protested against the move, it was later decided to drop 'Bharatha' from the title as the makers did not want to delay the project further.

Initially, the filmmakers had decided to release the movie on March 1 but the movie got delayed due to the protests called by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). Filmmakers, including Lal Jose condoled the screenplay writer's death. “You had many dreams but, alas, you left us behind too soon,” he wrote.

Nizam had posted the film's promo teaser just hours before his death on Wednesday morning. Prior to that, he remembered the late singer Pankaj Udhas with a detailed post on Facebook.