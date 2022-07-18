First look poster of campus thriller 'Haya' out

The first look poster of 'Haya', a campus thriller directed by Vasudev Sanal, was released on Sunday. The film features 'Minnal Murali' fame Guru Somasundaran and Indrans in prominent roles. Directors Lal Jose and Johny Antony will also be seen in the film, which features several debutants.

The movie, which is set on a college campus, will focus on present-day relationships, while also dealing with a very crucial modern-day societal issue. The script for the film has been written by Manoj Bharathi.

Sree Dhanya, Kottayam Ramesh, Sreekanth Murali, Sunny Sarika, Biju Pappan, Sree Raj, Laya Simson Akshay Udayakumar, Vijayan Karanthoor, Shambur are also part of the cast. Popular music band Masala Coffee have composed and crooned songs in the movie.

While the camera is handled by Jiju Sunny, Sabu Ram handles the art department and Arun Thomas the editing.

Vasudev Sanal's first film was 'Priyam' featuring Kunchacko Boban and Deepa Nair. He has also helmed 'Players' and 'God's Own Country'.