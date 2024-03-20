Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Lenaa thanks husband Prasanth for 'new life', pens sweet note for him on her birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2024 01:27 PM IST
Lenaa celebrated her birthday on March 18. Photos | Instagram (lenaasmagazine)
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Lenaa who recently got married to Gaganyaan Mission Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair penned a sweet note for her husband on her birthday, thanking him for the 'new life' he gifted her. 'Thankyou my Love, My man for this beautiful new life you have gifted me,” she wrote, while sharing photos of her holding a bouquet of roses in her hand.

Lenaa, who turned 43 on March 18, also released her book 'The Autobiography of God' in Bengaluru on the same day. Lenaa and Prasanth got married in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru on January 17. The marriage took place at the Malleswaram temple with only immediate family members in attendance.

The couple kept details of the marriage confidential and only shared the news on February 27 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of the four test pilots for India's maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan. Prasanth is one of the test pilots selected for the mission.

RELATED ARTICLES

Prasanth decided to meet Lenaa after he came across a video of her discussing spirituality during one of her interviews. They decided to tie the knot soon after. Lenaa was previously married to her childhood friend Abhilash Kumar. They got divorced in 2013.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE