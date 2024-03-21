Malayalam
Actor Hareesh Peradi condemns casteist remarks against RLV Ramakrishnan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2024 02:26 PM IST
Actor Hareesh Peradi has strongly criticized Kalamandalam Sathyabhama for her casteist remarks directed at RLV Ramakrishnan, the brother of Kalabhavan Mani. Taking to social media, Hareesh Peradi voiced his support for RLV Ramakrishnan, denouncing Sathyabhama's comments.

Expressing his stance, Hareesh Peradi stated, "We only want Mohiniyattam from Ramakrishnan, who has a complexion akin to a crow, as you mentioned." He urged Ramakrishnan to abstain from using makeup in his next performance as a form of protest.

Just recently, RLV Ramakrishnan shared a post addressing the derogatory remarks made by Kalamandalam Sathyabhama against him. In his post, he revealed that he has been subjected to casteist comments since his days of studying dance at Kalamandalam. He further asserted his intention to take legal action against Sathyabhama for her remarks.

