Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to be quiet as he and Priyanka leave Mumbai with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie were spotted at Mumbai airport early on Sunday night. The family's appearance has garnered attention, with several videos and pictures circulating on social media platforms.

In a clip shared by a fan account, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her arms as they exit their car. Nick Jonas, with a finger on his mouth, gestured to the paparazzi to be quiet, seemingly for Malti's comfort. The toddler rested her head on Priyanka's shoulder and later glanced at the paparazzi while Nick patted her.

Earlier this month, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti. She recently attended the grand opening of a Bulgari store at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. As one of the global brand ambassadors for Bulgari, Priyanka graced the event with her presence.