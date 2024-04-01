Mammootty's surprise visit to neighbouring family during 'Kaathal - The Core' shoot

Imagine superstar Mammootty unexpectedly visiting your house. This unique experience recently happened to a family. Shajie Naduvil, the art director of the film 'Kaathal - The Core', shared a video capturing this moment. In the video, Mammootty is seen interacting with the people in a neighbouring house close to the film's shooting location. He tells an elderly woman sitting on the verandah that watching movies is good.

During a scene where Mammootty had to be filmed riding a scooter, while the crew was setting up, he and some crew members decided to make a spontaneous visit to a nearby house. The family was initially shocked to see Mammootty, but as time passed, the atmosphere became more relaxed and friendly.

Mammootty first engaged in a conversation with an elderly lady sitting in front of the house. When she mentioned that she doesn't watch movies these days due to her age, Mammootty encouraged her, saying that watching movies is good and even offered to arrange a screening for her. After a casual chat with the other family members, Mammootty returned to the film set to continue shooting.