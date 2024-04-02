Living separately since 2020: Sujith Vaassudev confirms divorce with Manju Pillai

Actress Manju Pillai and cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev have decided to end their 24-year marriage. Vaassudev announced the split in a YouTube interview. He revealed that he has been living separately from Manju since 2020 and that the divorce proceedings have now been completed. Despite the separation, Sujith expressed admiration for Manju's professional achievements and emphasized that they still maintain a friendly relationship.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and have a daughter named Daya. Speculations about their separation had been circulating for some time, but neither of them had confirmed anything until now.

Sujith Vaassudev is widely recognized as one of the leading cinematographers in Malayalam cinema. He has worked on notable projects such as 'Lucifer' and the highly anticipated 'L2: Empuraan.'