Fahadh Faasil reveals why his bilingual film 'Dhoomam' misfired

Fahadh Faasil who is basking in the success of the recently released film 'Aavesham' admitted that his previous movie 'Dhoomam' misfired because of its concept. “Some things are not meant to be made into cinema. They are beyond people's understanding. These stories and concepts may sound good when you hear it and seem like a good cinematic opportunity, but they don't work when you try to make it into a movie,” he said.

He added that the intention of the film was not to tell people to smoke. “I am a smoker myself, so I am not someone to tell people not to smoke. The intention was to make people aware of the existing system, where a tobacco company is owned 70 per cent by the Life Insurance Corporation. I was surprised with the system. These same companies change prices, launch substitutes and sell cheaper stuff. But the story misfired,” he said.

The movie directed by Pawan Kumar was released in Malayalam and Tamil simultaneously last year. It featured Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles. In 'Aavesham', Fahadh plays Ranga, a local gangster who joins a group of college students to assist them in seeking revenge.