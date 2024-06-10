Modi 3.0: Are these projects making Suresh Gopi opt-out of ministership?

Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, who has expressed his desire to be relieved of his ministerial duties to concentrate on movies, has four mega projects lined up. The actor-politician, who made history by becoming BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, has always maintained that he will prioritize film as it is his bread and butter.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is part of a film bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany. According to reports, the film will be directed by 'Take Off' director Mahesh Narayanan and will feature Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles. The shoot, which was expected to begin in April, was delayed due to various factors. Reports indicate that the shoot of the big-budget movie will take at least four months once it kicks off.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be part of a film bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan. As per reports, the pan-Indian movie, which is touted to be made at a budget of Rs 70 crore, is a tribute to Sree Padmanabha Swamy. Though there is very little information regarding the movie, the makers are expected to begin pre-production work only after the upcoming Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya movie 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer'.

Suresh Gopi will also feature in the sequel to the superhit 2006 movie 'Chinthamani Kolacase,' directed by Shaji Kailas. The actor has already committed to the film, which will see him reprise the role of advocate Lal Krishna Viradiyar. The Thrissur MP will also be seen in a police crime thriller, also directed by Shaji. Reports suggest that the actor will also be seen in two more movies produced by Gokulam Gopalan. At present, the actor has wrapped up the shoot of two movies: 'Varaham,' directed by Sanal V Devan, and 'KSK,' helmed by Praveen Narayanan.