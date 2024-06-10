Suresh Gopi wants to quit Union ministry 'to act in movies'

A day after being sworn in as a Minister of State, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi said he hoped the BJP central leadership would remove him from ministerial duties as he has to complete the shooting of films.

There are indications that he was miffed after being relegated to a minister of state despite scripting a historic win for the BJP from Kerala.

"I expect I will be relieved from the Union ministry. I have to finish my movies. Let the central leadership decide. As the MP, I will perform to the best of my abilities in Thrissur. I had maintained that I do not want the cabinet position," he told Manorama News.

When he was called to Delhi to swear in as a minister, Gopi had informed the BJP central leadership that he was contractually obligated to complete films.

Gopi is gearing up to act in four films including the one based on the history of Padmanabhaswamy temple. Sources indicate that Gopi informed BJP leaders that the crew would be in crisis if the films were stopped because of his non-availability. However, some of those close to him have advised him that it would be foolish to leave the ministry to act in films.