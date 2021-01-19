Malayalam
Tenkasi native is winner of Kerala's Rs 12 crore Xmas-New Year Bumper

Sharafuddin
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Rs 12-crore first prize of the Kerala state lottery's Xmas-New Year Bumper was won by Sharafuddin, a native of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.

Sharafuddin bought the top-prize winning ticket, bearing the number XG 358753, from Aryankavu, a region near Tamil Nadu border, in Kollam district of Kerala.

After deducting the agent's commission and the tax, Sharafuddin will get about Rs 7.56 crore.

The seller of the winning ticket M Venkitesh, a sub-agent at Aryankavu,is also a Tenkasi native.

The Rs 2-crore prize for the Summer-Bumper lottery draw held in 2010 was also won by a ticket sold by Venkitesh.

A total of 33 lakh tickets were printed for the Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery. While 32,99,982 tickets were sold, 12 tickets were found to be damaged. The government will fetch Rs 77.35 crore through the lottery sales and 28 per cent as Goods and Service Tax.

