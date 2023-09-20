Kollam man hacked to death by friend over Onam Bumper

Kollam: A man hacked to death his friend at Thevalakkara in Chavara here following a quarrel over the Onam Bumper, the draw for which was held on Wednesday.

Devadas, 37, a native of Thevalakkara died in the attack allegedly carried out by his friend Ajith, 39.

According to reports, Devadas had handed over his Onam Bumper ticket to Ajith. But he his friend to return the ticket shortly before the draw. It led to a quarrel and in the heat of the moment, Ajith hacked Devadas on his hand.

It is understood that Devadas bled to death. The police said the two were in an inebriated state.

Ajith reportedly prevented villagers from taking Devadas to a hospital. He was given medical attention after the police arrived.

Devadas was moved to the Taluk Hospital but died en route to the Medical College Hospital at Alappuzha.