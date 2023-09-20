Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kollam man hacked to death by friend over Onam Bumper

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 11:17 PM IST
Devadas, 37, died before reaching the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A man hacked to death his friend at Thevalakkara in Chavara here following a quarrel over the Onam Bumper, the draw for which was held on Wednesday.

Devadas, 37, a native of Thevalakkara died in the attack allegedly carried out by his friend Ajith, 39.

According to reports, Devadas had handed over his Onam Bumper ticket to Ajith. But he his friend to return the ticket shortly before the draw. It led to a quarrel and in the heat of the moment, Ajith hacked Devadas on his hand.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is understood that Devadas bled to death. The police said the two were in an inebriated state.

Ajith reportedly prevented villagers from taking Devadas to a hospital. He was given medical attention after the police arrived.

Devadas was moved to the Taluk Hospital but died en route to the Medical College Hospital at Alappuzha.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.