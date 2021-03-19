Malayalam
Woman, 25, dies after jumping from terrace to rescue baby

Nima
Nima
Our Correspondent
Published: March 19, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Edava, Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old woman here died after she jumped from the terrace of a flat to rescue her six-month-old baby.

The deceased Nima is the wife of Abu Fazal who works in Dubai.

Their daughter Nifa escaped miraculously with just minor injuries.

The incident happened at the three-storey flat, Nool Jalal Residency, near the Indian Overseas Bank at Edava in Thiruvananthapuram around 10.30am on Thursday.

Nima had gone to the terrace to play with the baby. But the baby slipped off from her hands and fell down through the grill. Frightened, Nima too jumped off the terrace in a bid to save the baby. But Nima, who fell down, suffered grievous head injury.

Nifa luckily fell on top of discarded clothes and thermocol that were piled on the floor.

Though the neighbours rushed Nima to a private hospital at Varkala, her life could not be saved.

Nima is the daughter of Edava natives Mukthar and Zeenath, who live on rent at the flat. Nima's mother and sister Sulthana were also at the flat during the time of the incident.

The Ayiroor police arrived at the flat and completed the formalities.

