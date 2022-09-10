Three Kerala pilgrims heading to Palani killed in car crash at Dindigul

Coimbatore: A family travelling to Palani in Tamil Nadu from Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram met with an accident at Dindigul, leading to the death of three persons. The car in which the deceased were travelling had a flat tyre, lost control and rammed into a bus.

Eight persons were injured in the mishap, which took place early on Friday.



The deceased were Shailaja (48), wife of Ashokan, a resident of Panayil House, Rottikkadamukku, Kuriayathi at Manakkad in Thiruvananthapuram; Aarav (one-and-half-years), son of Abhijith and grandson of Ashokan and Jaya (52), mother-in-law of Abhijith and an employee of Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

A 10-member group of pilgrims had started for the Palani Temple for conducting the ritual tonsuring of Aarav. Around 6 am on Friday, one of the tyres of their car developed a puncture and the driver lost control. As a result, the vehicle jumped over the median and rammed into a Tamil Nadu state transport bus heading to Oddanchatram from Dindigul. While the two women died on the spot, the toddler succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Those injured in the accident and are admitted to medical colleges in Madurai and Dindigul are Ashokan (62); sons Abhijith (28) and Adarsh (24); Abhijith’s wife Sangeetha (27); Sidharth (nine) son of the deceased Jaya; Devan (20), a resident of K N Mani Road, Manakkad and Kannan, the car driver.