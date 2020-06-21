Keralites to catch a glimpse of the first solar eclipse of the decade on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites will soon have something to rejoice amid the dark gloom of the coronavirus. The first solar eclipse of the decade will be visible for nearly three hours on Sunday.

The solar eclipse will be visible in Thiruvananthapuram from 10:14am to 1:15pm on the northeastern part of the sky. It would be most profound at 11:40am though rain clouds are likely to obscure the vision.



For the duration of the eclipse, sunlight will be reduced to 34.7 per cent of its total strength.



Kerala State Science and Technology Museum & Priyadarsini Planetarium will be broadcasting the solar eclipse as it happens on its Facebook page. Click here to open.



Note: Do not view the eclipse with the naked eye.



What is an eclipse?



An eclipse happens when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are aligned in a straight line. When the moon passes between the earth and the sun, the moon's shadow is cast on earth. That is what we call a solar eclipse. When the earth comes in the middle, it darkens the moon.



Though solar and lunar eclipses are quite regular, an annular eclipse is a rare occasion. The Moon covers the Sun but not too much. It leaves out the edges of the Sun, giving a ring-like impression in the sky.



How does it work?

The Moon's diameter is 3,474 kilometres and its distance from the Earth is 3,84,400 km on average. The Sun is a much larger body, with a diameter of 14 lakh km, but it is more than 15 crore km away. In effect, we feel that both celestial bodies are of the same size and the Moon can actually cover the Sun!



The Earth and the Moon travel in elliptical orbits, leaving us to believe that the Moon appears smaller some times. In such a situation, the Moon cannot completely cover the Sun. That is an annular eclipse.



How to watch the eclipse?



It is never safe to look at the Sun with naked eyes. Use solar glasses or projectors. Do not look through a telescope.



However, it is perfectly alright to go out during the time of the eclipse and to eat. Do not fall to superstitions that eclipse can poison the surroundings. Eclipses are celebrated the world over. A rare eclipse like this gives all the more reason to celebrate.

