Total solar eclipse today, catch the spectacle live online

The world is eagerly anticipating a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and is expected to be visible in North America. A total eclipse happens when the moon lines up perfectly between Earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight.

The sky is forecasted to go completely dark across a 185-kilometer stretch between Mexico, the US, and Canada during the eclipse, which will last approximately 4 minutes and 27 seconds. It will commence at 9:12 pm on Monday, reach totality at 10:08 pm, and conclude at 2:22 am on Tuesday. North America won't witness another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, leading to heightened excitement and a rush of interest over the weekend. Unfortunately, this phenomenon will not be visible in India.

If you're unable to observe the solar eclipse in person, you can tune in to NASA's live stream. The space agency will commence its live stream on April 8 at 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) and will continue until 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST).