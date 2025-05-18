Veteran producer Sujatha Vijayakumar has issued a public statement refuting allegations made by her son-in-law, actor Ravi Mohan, regarding the misuse of his signature as surety in financial dealings tied to her film productions.

‘I have been in the film industry for 25 years and have never spoken out publicly,’ Sujatha said. ‘But serious allegations have now forced me to respond. I’ve been labelled everything from a family breaker to a gold digger. I stayed silent out of respect — but that silence is now being misread.’

Sujatha clarified that Ravi had encouraged her return to film production in 2017, which led to 'Adanga maru'. She went on to produce 'Bhoomi' and 'Siren', borrowing close to ₹100 crore across the three films. ‘About 25% of that went directly to his salary and taxes, all properly documented,’ she noted.

Responding to the claim that she used Ravi’s name as financial surety, Sujatha said, ‘I would never misuse his name — not even if he were just an actor, let alone my son-in-law. I signed countless documents myself to shield him from any liability.’

She added that her recent attempts to reach out to Ravi were not financially motivated but personal. ‘As a mother and grandmother, I only want peace in our family. If anyone can show even one document where I used his signature as surety, let them come forward.’

Concluding on an emotional note, Sujatha appealed to the media to refrain from vilifying her. ‘Please don’t label me at the lowest point in my life. All I want is for my daughter and grandchildren to live in a united, happy home.’