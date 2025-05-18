Eight people were killed in a fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House, close to the iconic Charminar, on Sunday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep concern over the tragedy and instructed top officials to carry out rescue operations promptly and assist those still trapped.

The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert around 6.30 am and rushed teams to the location, reported PTI. Several individuals were found unconscious and were immediately transported to different hospitals for treatment, according to a fire department official.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who visited the scene, told reporters: “Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only.”

He also noted that children were among the deceased. Meanwhile, an AIMIM MLA present at the site told the media that, based on preliminary inputs, approximately 20 people had been shifted to hospitals.