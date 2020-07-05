A catastrophe awaits Kerala, director Sanal Kumar recounts experience in COVID ward

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has won plaudits from all over the world for the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and its health infrastructure has dealt with the outbreak, but film director and poet Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is not impressed.

He said he had a bitter experience when he had to seek medical attention after he came down with fever.

He had to wait for hours at the outpatient ward of the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital only to return without getting to see a doctor, he said in a social media post.

“About 30-35 people were waiting under a tarpaulin cover. They take about 30-45 minutes to collect the details of a single person. All the people were wearing masks, but whenever they felt like spitting, they would remove the mask and spit and even sneeze.

“May be it is a normal viral fever, but if you have to sit for 8-10 hours with so many people with fever, then you will fall sick. Kerala is respected for the way it has handled COVID. But, yesterday (Saturday), I realised that is not the reality. If this is the situation, then we must fear a greater disaster,” Sanal Kumar said.

Here is the full text of his post:

“I have had high fever and body ache for five days. Initially, I thought I will observe the symptoms for two days and then call DISHA (the Kerala helpline for COVID). I had dry ginger coffee (chukku coffee), other herbs and traditional medicine. The fever fully subsided in two days only to return in a couple of days. This time, it was accompanied by severe body ache, fatigue and a minor headache.

“Anyway, I decided to call DISHA to inform them about my condition and I called the helpline. They asked me if I had a travel history. One day, I had to travel by an autorickshaw. I was asked if anyone had called me to enquire about the trip. I said no. Then there is no problem, they said. I was asked to get in touch with a doctor through e-Sanjeevani (a telemedicine platform being used to tackle COVID). The doctor gave me medicines for viral fever.

“I was also asked to call up DISHA again and inform them that the doctor has asked me to undergo the COVID test. So, I called DISHA again. I was again asked the questions I was asked before and was told if there was no travel history, it wouldn’t be COVID. However, they asked me to go to the fever clinic at the nearest government hospital. I straight away went to the COVID outpatient ward of the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. I gave my name and waited.

“There were about 30-35 people waiting below a tarpaulin covering. They (health officials) take about 30-45 minutes to collect the details of a single person. All the people were wearing masks, but whenever they felt like spitting, they would remove the mask and spit and even sneeze. I had reached the hospital about 7 in the evening and was waiting even at 10 (pm). Many names were being called out, but they were not there. Fed up of waiting, they had gone back.

“At 10:15 (pm), I asked when my turn will come. A doctor opened a heap of paper, found out my name and said helplessly, 'You have been waiting since 7 (pm)?’ Then, a person sitting next to me said, ‘I came at about 2 pm.’ It felt there was no point waiting there.

“Even if one has just a normal viral fever, waiting for 8-10 hours amid so many people with fever would make the person sick. The shortage of staff and the difficulty they face in handling so many people is understandable. But, why can’t there be an online registration system to give time slots to people that can help avoid the waiting? I don't understand.

“Kerala has been generally respected for the way it has handled COVID. But, yesterday (Saturday), I realised the reality is not like that. If this is the situation, then we must fear a big catastrophe. Today (Sunday), the fever is down a little. But, there is throat pain. I inquired which are all the private testing centres. I called up DDRC. Today, being Sunday, they are closed. They have asked me to come tomorrow (Monday).”

Sanal Kumar's popular movies include Oraalppokkam, Sexy Durga, Ozhivudivasathe Kali and Chola.

He was awarded as the Best Director in the Kerala State Film Awards 2014. He also won the Tiger Award in the International Film Festival Rotterdam for his film Sexy Durga.



