Door-to-door & pavement fish sales banned in Kerala with COVID-19 surge

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala's bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 seem to be fizzling out, the state government is back to imposing stringent curbs. Door-to-door and pavement sales of fish have been barred. Auctioning of fish has also been banned in a bid to minimise crowding.

The government will also bring in more regulations in the fisheries sector as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Fishing is a major economic activity in the coastal state and fish markets witness high footfalls invariably on all days.

Lockdown in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile, coastal regions in Thiruvananthapuram would be placed under lockdown from Saturday as community transmission of the disease has likely occurred considering the high number of positive cases being reported from there. These areas will be classified into three zones. Special control room will be opened for this.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently pointed out that the chances of community transmission were high at Poonthura and Pulluvila, where spread of COIVD-19 has been rampant for the past two weeks.

The disease was confirmed in 51 of the 97 samples tested in Puluvilla, and 26 of the 50 samples in Poonthura on Friday. The infection was confirmed in 20 of the 75 samples tested at Puthukurussi and 15 of the 83 at Anjuthengu.

791 cases on Friday itself

Parts of the state are likely in the stage where community transmission of the pandemic has taken place. This is attested by increasing cases of contact transmission and a surge in the number of patients with no known source of infection.

As many as 791 people tested positive in the state on Friday. Most number of cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, 237. All of the 237 got infected through contact transmission.

Four healthcare personnel were also infected. While pointing out that the source of infection was not known in three of these cases, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed it as an unusual situation.

District-wise cases on Friday (No. of contact transmission cases)

Ernakulam 115 (84), Pathanamthitta 87 (56), Alappuzha 57 (46), Kollam 47 (29), Kottayam 39 (9), Thrissur 32 (7), Kozhikode 32 (14), Kasaragod 32 (23), Palakkad 31 (1), Wayanad 28 (8), Malappuram 25 (8), Idukki 11 (6) and Kannur 9 (1).

A total of 133 people recovered, while 1152 people were admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Fight against Coronavirus

Be alert and together we can combat the dreaded illness. Step out of house only for essential needs. Maintain a distance of 2 metres in public places. Wear masks and ensure hand hygiene always. For any health-related needs, contact 1056, the DISHA helpline number of the state health department.