Two more suspect COVID deaths in Kerala on Saturday

Two more suspect COVID deaths were reported in Kerala on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nabeesa (75), hailing from Padannakkad in Kasaragod district, and Anjali (40), hailing from Payyallur in Palakkad district. The two were in COVID observation recently.



Six people who have been in direct contact to the two have now been moved into quarantine.

COVID-19 has so far claimed 56 lives in Kerala. However, only 54 persons were included in the government's official list.



Government's list (Updated on July 24, 2020):



54. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)



53. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

52. Khairunnisa (48 Anangoor in Kasaragod)

51. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

48. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

47. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

46. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

45. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

44. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

41. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

40. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

39. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

38. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

37. Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki)

36. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

31. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

30. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

29. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

28. Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam)

12. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

11. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (68, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kozhikode)

5. Amina (52, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Two names excluded from Kerala government's list & why



1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)



(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurrence irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. BA Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod)



(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).