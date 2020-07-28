149 people from Kerala joined ISIS between 2017-19

At least 149 people from Kerala joined the ISIS, the hardcore Islamic terror group which is on a mission to establish the ‘Holy Caliphate’ across the world, between 2017 and 19.

A report submitted by central intelligence agencies to the Union Home Ministry said 100 people had left the country with families. Those who are in touch with them from the state are under observation.

The report said the ‘joinees’ were from the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kollam, and Palakkad. This apart, three people from Wayanad had reached Iran but returned. At least 32 people were arrested by various countries in the Middle East and sent back after being detained for six months.

All those arrested in the Middle East were ‘visiting the Istanbul shrine,’ as per travel documents.

A youth who had reached an ISIS den had sent a telegram detailing the hardships faced there. Central intelligence agencies accessed the telegram and launched a multi-agency probe with the help of the respective countries. Later, it came to be known that the youth had died.

There were reports that the ISIS faced difficulties in recruitment after many countries intensified the crackdown on the terror group from last year.

In 2016, the central agencies including the NIA found that 24 people had joined the ISIS. The agencies could not ascertain as to how many people were still active or killed. The State Police Chief had said that the intelligence and the anti-terror squad would look into the matter.

Onmanorama had reported in June 2018 that Kerala was turning out to be the second most-sought recruitment ground for ISIS and other jihadist organisations. The first region of preference was Jammu and Kashmir.