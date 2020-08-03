School reopening unlikely in September; Govt asks DGE to submit proposals

Thiruvananthapuram: The State government has asked the Director General of Education (DGE) to submit a report on school reopening in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGE would need to submit proposals on ways to complete the academic year if schools could open in September, October, or November.

The DGE has been asked to examine the possibility of extending the academic year from March till May and the scope and practical issues, if any, in rescheduling the examinations. These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Education Minister C Raveendranath.

The government mulled the reopening of schools in September. This was dropped following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The general thinking in the government is that the Onam examinations need not be held even though the digital learning process was going fine. A final decision will be taken after the DGE’s report.

A decision on reviewing and compressing the syllabus would be taken after due deliberations. Karnataka was reportedly moving in this direction, reports said. The curriculum committee meeting has also been postponed, sources said.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is taking up a study on the digital learning practices in Kerala. The study will look at the steps taken to provide inclusive education to all, the approach of teachers in ensuring seamless schooling, the response of students and parents, and the programmes for children with special needs.