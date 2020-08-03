Thiruvananthapuram: The relaxed attitude of the public has hindered Kerala's efforts to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Compromise and lax attitude led to the surge of COVID patients in Kerala. We must remember this with a guilt-ridden conscience, the Kerala CM said.

He also warned that stringent action will henceforth, be taken against those who violated the government's norms.

Pinarayi Vijayan made the observation during the inauguration of 102 Family Healthcare Centres in different districts of the state.

The day-to-day statistics of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts are worrisome. The number of COVID patients are increasing in the capital despite having curbs in place from July 6.

The figures in coastal areas with triple lockdown have also shown no signs of abating.

Meanwhile, another cluster has formed in the densely populated Thekkummoodu colony of Thiruvananthapuram. With the confirmation of 19 cases on Sunday, the number of infected people have risen to 59 in the area.

The fact that 21 municipality workers in Jagathy, Vazhuthacaud areas have tested COVID positive is also troubling authorities.