Anoop's Bengaluru racket brought Russian musician to 'promote drug' in Kerala

Kochi: The drug racket in Bengaluru linked to Anoop Muhammad had brought popular Russian musician Vasily Markelov (DJ Psykovsky) to Kerala to spread the use of a chemical drug called 'Russian Secret' among the youths, the police said.

Psykovsky was among those who were arrested from a DJ party at a star hotel on May 24, 2015, for possessing banned substances.

The real sample of the drug seized from him was tampered with before it was sent for chemical testing, sources said. This was revealed in the statements obtained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the Bengaluru drugs case involving film personalities, they said.

The investigation team has learnt that Anoop’s boss in the drug trade had used his influence in the police to get the sample that was seized from Psykovsky changed to protect the musician. There are indications it was the same boss who pulled the strings in Anoop's drug dealings.

The case was dropped after the test results said that the seized sample was not drugs. A sample submitted to the Kakkanad chemical analytical lab was the one that was tampered with.

The NCB has also learnt that the investigation team of the 2015 case had forced another arrested person Mithun C Vilas (DJ Kokkachi) to change his statement that had named many people involved in drugs.

Mithun had then told the police that it was Anoop's gang that supplied large quantities of chemical drugs, including LSD, and cocaine to night parties in Kerala. When Mithun revealed a few names, an investigating official got angry and allegedly beat him up. He was later forced to sign a statement that was prepared by the investigating officer, the NCB has learnt.

Anoop, a Kochi native, along with two accomplices Rijesh Ravindran of Thrissur and Kannada TV serial actor Anikha D, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru on August 21.