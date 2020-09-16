Frequent communication with Swapna? Another minister under scanner

Kochi: The probe team will seek information from one more minister in connection with the gold smuggling case.

This is based on the evidence received while checking the mobile phones and laptops of smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. Details of frequent communication with the minister have been received, according to sources.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also found details of communication with a minister's son, who has been facing allegations in the Life Mission commission row. The NIA had sought the help of cyber-forensic experts for this.

The probe team now suspects that the statements given by Swapna over links with higher-ups were not accurate.

Details of online communication with prominent people, that were not revealed by Swapna during the questioning of the NIA or the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have emerged now.

The NIA will question Swapna on the basis of the latest revelations. Around 2000 GB data (approximately the information that can be contained in 2780 CDs) were found on the laptops, hard disk, and mobile phones of Swapna and Sandeep.

Another 2000 GB data were collected from the digital gadgets of certain other accused. The messages that were deleted by the accused were also retrieved.

The Union Home Ministry had directed the NIA to take over the probe into the 30kg gold seized from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in July.