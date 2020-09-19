Kochi/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala and West Bengal during coordinated raids at multiple locations.

According to Manorama News, three terrorists were held from Kerala's Ernakulam district, while others were arrested in West Bengal. The raids were conducted at 12 locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. No Keralites were arrested so far.

All the terrorists arrested on Saturday - Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossen, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman - will be taken to courts in Kerala and Bengal to seek their police custody.

Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen – all working as guest workers – were arrested from Ernakulam district. Hasan was taken into custody from Pathalam, Biswas from Perumbavoor and Hossen from Aluva.

An official statement by NIA read, "NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds."

"Large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession," the NIA said.

"These individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places, including Delhi-NCR," the agency said.

The module was "actively indulging in fund-raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to Delhi to procure arms and ammunition," as per the initial investigations.