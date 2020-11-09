COVID-19: 3,593 new positive cases in Kerala on Monday, 5,983 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,593 new coronavirus positive cases after 32,489 tests on Monday. The state also registered 5,983 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases, 3,070 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 409 among them is unknown. As many as 61 infected persons came from outside the state. Fifty-three health workers also tested positive in the state on Monday.

With 22 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 1,714.

The state has reported 4,89,702 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 4,08,460 persons recovered. The remaining 79,410 patients are undergoing treatment.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram – 548 (contact cases – 504)

Kozhikode – 479 (441)

Ernakulam - 433 (298)

Thrissur - 430 (417)

Alappuzha - 353 (345)

Thiruvananthapuram - 324 (224)

Kollam - 236 (230)

Palakkad - 225 (133)

Kottayam - 203 (203)

Kannur - 152 (99)

Kasaragod - 75 (66)

Wayanad - 50 (48)

Pathanamthitta - 43 (35)

Idukki - 42 (27)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thrissur – 904

Ernakulam – 827

Alappuzha – 792

Kozhikode – 618

Malappuram – 560

Kollam – 454

Thiruvananthapuram – 452

Palakkad – 429

Kottayam – 423

Pathanamthitta – 147

Kannur – 133

Wayanad – 104

Kasaragod – 91

Idukki – 49

