Order permitting killing of wild boars expires tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: With the order issued by the forest department allowing the killing of wild boars using licensed guns expiring on Wednesday, there is still no decision on the future course of action.

The forest department had issued the order on May 18 allowing the killing of wild boars destroying agricultural crops and farm lands. The order was applicable for six months. But there is still no information from the forest department whether it will be extended.

As an incentive, the forest department had also paid Rs 1000 to farmers killing one wild boar. The government had allowed killing of wild boars in the wake of growing incidents of massive destruction of agricultural crops and attacks on humans in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, forest minister K Raju said that his department would consider extending the period of order.

