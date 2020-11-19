Order to gun down wild boars to be valid for 6 more months

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to farmers affected by the menace of wild animals, the Kerala government has decided to allow for six more months the killing of wild boars using licensed guns. Forest Minister K Raju said that he had received a recommendation in this regard.

The principal secretary (forest department) has been asked to issue the order today (Tuesday) itself, the minister said.

An earlier order in this regard issued by the forest department is set to expire soon.

The forest department had issued the order on May 18 allowing the killing of wild boars destroying agricultural crops and farm lands and it was applicable for six months.

The period prescribed in this order expires on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that the Kerala Forest Department is looking for shooters who can kill wild boars which have become a menace for agriculture. Though months have elapsed since the authorities called for the services of shooters for operations in Kollam, even promising Rs 1,000, only two people had responded from across this district.

As per the law, wild boars that venture into residential areas could be gunned down. However, the stiff conditions have likely turned off people who don't mind killing an animal.