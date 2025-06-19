Wild elephant tramples elderly man to death in Palakkad
Mail This Article
×
Palakkad: A wild elephant attacked and killed an elderly man in a village under the Hemambika Nagar police station limits here on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Kumaran, was reportedly trampled to death when he stepped out of his house around 3 am, police said.
Forest officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. However, local residents protested, voicing anger over the frequent elephant raids and attacks in the area.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.