COVID-19: 5,456 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 4,701 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,456 new coronavirus positive cases after 54,472 tests on Friday. The state also registered 4,701 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 674 (contact cases – 651)

Thrissur - 630 (616)

Ernakulam - 578 (436)

Kottayam - 538 (503)

Malappuram - 485 (462)

Kollam - 441 (438)

Pathanamthitta - 404 (319)

Palakkad - 365 (180)

Alappuzha - 324 (304)

Thiruvananthapuram - 309 (176)

Kannur - 298 (246)

Wayanad - 219 (214)

Idukki - 113 (104)

Kasaragod - 78 (73)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 273

Kollam – 283

Pathanamthitta – 190

Alappuzha – 211

Kottayam – 463

Idukki – 134

Ernakulam – 504

Thrissur – 577

Palakkad – 205

Malappuram – 664

Kozhikode – 581

Wayanad – 192

Kannur – 349

Kasaragod – 75

