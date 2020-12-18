COVID-19: 5,456 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, 4,701 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,456 new coronavirus positive cases after 54,472 tests on Friday. The state also registered 4,701 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Kozhikode - 674 (contact cases – 651)
Thrissur - 630 (616)
Ernakulam - 578 (436)
Kottayam - 538 (503)
Malappuram - 485 (462)
Kollam - 441 (438)
Pathanamthitta - 404 (319)
Palakkad - 365 (180)
Alappuzha - 324 (304)
Thiruvananthapuram - 309 (176)
Kannur - 298 (246)
Wayanad - 219 (214)
Idukki - 113 (104)
Kasaragod - 78 (73)
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram – 273
Kollam – 283
Pathanamthitta – 190
Alappuzha – 211
Kottayam – 463
Idukki – 134
Ernakulam – 504
Thrissur – 577
Palakkad – 205
Malappuram – 664
Kozhikode – 581
Wayanad – 192
Kannur – 349
Kasaragod – 75
