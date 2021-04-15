Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala agriculture minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Kerala to move SC against controversial farm laws
V S Sunilkumar
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in seven months.

In a Facebook post, the minister said that he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday evening after being infected with the virus again.

Kumar said his son also tested positive for the virus.

RELATED ARTICLES

The CPI leader said he contracted the infection for the second time as he was prepared to receive the COVID vaccine on Thursday.

He said the test was done on Wednesday after he experienced a cold and loss of smell, he said.

The minister said his health is alright and he will continue to remain in the hospital till he is free from the virus.

Kumar also requested all those who come in contact with him these days to conduct medical check-ups prescribed by the Health Department and go into self-quarantine.

The minister had earlier tested positive for the virus in September last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.