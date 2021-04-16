Main accused in murder of Alappuzha teen Abhimanyu surrenders

Kochi: The prime accused in the murder of a 15-year-old school boy during a temple festival at Alappuzha's Vallikunnam area surrendered at a police station here.

Sanjayjith, the first accused in the stabbing of Abhimanyu on Wednesday night, surrendered at the Palirivattom Police Station in Kochi.

He was handed over to the Aroor police and will be shifted to the Kayamkulam police station later.

The father and brother of Sanjay were earlier taken into custody by the police and were questioned.

According to reports, a 15-member gang attacked Abhimanyu and two others at around 9:30pm on the night of Vishu following a dispute between two groups. Vallikunnam natives Adarsh, 16, and Kashinath, 16, sustained injuries in the attack.

Adarsh is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Kashinath is under treatment at a private hospital in Vetticode after suffering grievous injuries to his left hand.

The CPI(M) had alleged that Abhimanyu was an activist of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and was killed by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The CPI(M) had called for a hartal in Vallikunnam area protesting the murder of the tenth standard student.

CPI(M) Charumood area secretary Binu told the media that it was a planned murder.

"He was an SFI activist. It was a planned murder by the BJP and the RSS," he said.

BJP refutes charges

Meanwhile, BJP denied all the allegations and said it was in no way associated with the murder.

"All the allegations raised against BJP and the RSS are baseless. Police have clearly said that it was not a political murder," BJP district president A V Gopakumar said.

Meanwhile, the father of the boy, Ambili Kumar revealed that his son was not involved in any political activism.

"He is my second son. He lost his mother a year ago. He was just 15. He never gets engaged in any dispute. Abhimanyu's brother Anandhu is a DYFI activist. He may have been an SFI member in school... since he is from a Communist family. But Abhimanyu was not active in politics. I don't understand why he was killed," his father, Ambili Kumar, told the media on Thursday.

Abhimanyu was due to take the ongoing SSLC exams.