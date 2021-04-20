Malayalam
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja goes into quarantine after kin tests COVID positive

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has gone in quarantine after her son and daughter-in-law tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"My son and his wife have tested positive. Since I was a primary contact, I will be in quarantine," she wrote on Facebook.

The 64-year-old added that she has no symptoms as of now.

Popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, the minister was instrumental in the state's fight against COVID-19.

A CPM leader hailing from Kannur, she is one of the two ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

