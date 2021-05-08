41,971 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.48L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 41,971 new COVID cases and 27,456 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 4,17,101.

So far, 14,43,633 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 38,662 contracted the virus through contact while 387 came from outside the state and 127 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,48,546 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,69,09,361 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 28.25.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 5492, 4560 and 4558 respectively.

Sixty-four COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,746.

There are currently 10,81,007 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 10,50,745 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,262 are in hospitals.

Key points from Chief Minister's press conference:

• Ward-level COVID committees to ensure basic things at all COVID treatment centres and should watch those in home isolation.

• Govt will take strict action against those selling over-priced pulse oxy metre, masks

• All panchayats should create ward-level committees to ensure better treatment. These committees will be considered as the frontline in this fight against coronavirus. The members of this committee will be vaccinated with priority.

• The ward-level committees should keep a list of COVID patients, those under quarantine and elders in their ward.

• The government has asked all LSGs to open a 24-hour helpdesk for providing assistance to the public.

• Special attention should be given to the areas with high TPR.

• LSGs should ensure no one is hungry in the state.

• LSGs should have a vehicle plan for the transportation of COVID patients.

• A 'core team' must be established in all LSGs.

• Used masks should be disposed of safely.

• Police have taken strict measures to implement lockdown.

• For emergency travel, people can apply for e-pass through this website - https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

• People should avoid crowding at vaccination centres and other public places.

• Shops and establishments must establish home-delivery service to provide better service to the public.

• Shops and establishments must establish home-delivery service to provide better service to the public.

• 24,534 cases registered against those not wearing masks properly, 13,030 cases for violating social distancing protocol.

Rs 76,18,100 collected as fine in last 24 hours.

• A special cell consisting of three IAS officers have started working for the coordination of COVID relief materials from other countries and NRIs. Helpline number - 8330011259, 9497711921, 9400986111.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 5,492 (contact cases - 5,305)

Thiruvananthapuram - 4,560 (4,271)

Malappuram - 4,558 (4,360)

Thrissur - 4,230 (4,204)

Kozhikode - 3,981 (3,864)

Palakkad - 3,216 (1,363)

Kannur - 3,090 (2,794)

Kollam - 2,838 (2,827)

Alappuzha - 2,433 (2,423)

Kottayam - 2,395 (2,244)

Kasaragod - 1,749 (1,706)

Wayanad - 1,196 (1,145)

Pathanamthitta - 1,180 (1,137)

Idukki - 1,053 (1,019)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kozhikode - 4,991

Ernakulam - 4,052

Palakkad - 3,487

Malappuram - 3,388

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,403

Kannur - 1,856

Thrissur - 1,686

Kollam - 1,412

Kottayam - 1,404

Alappuzha - 772

Kasaragod - 620

Wayanad - 591

Pathanamthitta - 478

Idukki - 316