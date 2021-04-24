Kerala Police launch crackdown on online COVID-19 hoaxers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have begun a cyber patrolling program to hunt down the people spreading COVID-19 related misinformation online.

“Strict action will be taken against all those who are found to be spreading fake news regarding COVID-19,” state police chief Loknath Behara.

Several misinformation videos and posts regarding COVID-19 is being spread through social media. The creation of such content as well as sharing it are both punishable offences.

The High-tech Enquiry Cell and Cyberdome of the Kerala Police have been instructed to conduct extensive cyber patrolling to track down the creators of such messages as well as those spreading or forwarding it.