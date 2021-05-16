Triple lockdown rules for Thiruvananthapuram district

Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown will come into effect in Thiruvananthapuram and three other districts from Sunday midnight and remain in force till May 23.

The boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts will be sealed as part of the administration's bid to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the state.

Following are the additional restrictions imposed by Thiruvananthapuram district administration:

Shops and commercial establishments

• Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries can open on alternate days starting from Monday. All shops are to close by 2pm.

• Milk and newspaper distribution must be completed before 8 am.

• Fair price shops (ration shop, PDS, Maveli, SupplyCo) and milk booths are allowed to function on all days till 5pm.

• Restaurants and hotels are allowed to function from 7am to 7:30pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels shall be allowed in any restaurants or hotels.

• Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life-saving equipment, medical equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments can function on all days.

• Public is advised to buy provisions and vegetables from the shops near their houses and not to travel long distances. No one will be allowed to travel long distances for purchase of essential commodities.

• E-commerce entities and delivery services for essential items shall be permitted to operate from 7am to 2pm on all days.

• Banks, insurance and financial services can function with minimal staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Cooperative banks allowed to function only on Monday and Thursday. These establishments can function between 10am and 1pm only.

• All other shops and establishments will remain closed.

Transportation

• Inter-state road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services only. Individuals travelling for emergency purposes must register on Covid 19 Jagratha portal.

• Entry and exit from the district shall be strictly regulated by police. No entry or exit will be allowed in containment zones, unless in case of emergency.

• Media persons travelling to and from the district can do so by showing the id card issued by their organisation or press accreditation card.

• Household helps, home-nurses, caregivers, and technicians (on call electrical and plumbing services) must obtain online pass for travel. They can apply for e-pass at https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

• All other statewide restrictions imposed on May 8 will continue.